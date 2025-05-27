"Rodtang and Superlek again" - Stamp Fairtex suggests ultimate Thai superfight as 2025's biggest attraction

Stamp Fairtex revealed the one matchup she wants above all else in 2025.

Not even halfway through the year, we've already seen some of the greatest matches in ONE Championship history. Fights like Rodtang vs. Takeru, Malykhin vs. 'Reug Reug,' and Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui have delivered some of the most intriguing moments of 2025.

But if there's one fight Stamp wants to see before 2026 rolls around, it's a rematch between two of the best Muay Thai practitioners on the planet.

"Maybe Rodtang and Superlek again," Stamp told the South China Morning Post when asked what she sees as the most interesting match to be made. "Because I think everyone wants and [would] love to watch them fight again."

Of course, Rodtang and Superlek have already met once on martial arts' biggest global stage, delivering perhaps the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last half-century.

After three blood-soaked rounds of non-stop action, Superlek saw his hand raised, handing 'The Iron Man' his first loss in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner.

You can relive their iconic clash courtesy of ONE Championship's YouTube channel below:

Stamp Fairtex's combat sports journey has hit a bump in the road

As great a matchmaker Stamp Fairtex might be, fight fans would much rather see her back inside the Circle.

Unfortunately, there's no telling when that will happen.

After suffering a torn meniscus last year, Stamp was forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage. A year later, she is still fighting her way back to 100%, but a recent setback prompted her to relinquish the ONE atomweight MMA world championship, ending her title reign before she was ever able to defend the belt.

As a result, Stamp's friend and former teammate Denice Zamboaga was promoted from interim to undisputed atomweight MMA world titleholder.

"At first, I was really sad, and it didn't sink in my head that 'Oh she cannot fight, she can't defend it.' It didn't sink in my head that she would relinquish her title," Zamboanga said in an interview with Nick Atkin. "I didn't expect that decision from her."

Zamboanga plans on being a fighting champion while Stamp is on the sidelines, but once the Thai fan favorite is ready to go, 'The Menace' will be ready for her.

