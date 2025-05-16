"One of the deadliest punches" - Fans still in pure awe of Rodtang's terrifying one-hitter quitter against Takeru

If there's one moment fight fans can't stop talking about, it's how Rodtang Jitmuangnon needed just a single, thunderous blow to shut down Takeru Segawa.

The two world-class strikers collided in a highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing super-fight that headlined ONE 172 at the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan this past March.

Check out the multi-angle carousel of clips highlighting Rodtang Jitmuangnon's one-strike knockout of Takeru Segawa below:

Right from the get-go, Rodtang came out with a urpose. Eager to live up to the years of hype surrounding the matchup, the Thai megastar stalked forward with composed aggression, putting the rattled Takeru on the back foot.

With this punishing pace, it allowed "The Iron Man" to hammer a crisp combination that all landed on Takeru's head. Moments later, a hard left hook sent the Japanese sensation stumbling toward the ring ropes.

Sensing the finish, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion delivered another left hook that visibly staggered Takeru and dropped him to the canvas.

Although referee Olivier Coste initiated the count and Takeru managed to beat it, the damage had been done. Rodtang walked away with a jaw-dropping knockout in 80 seconds — one of the most memorable finishes so far this 2025.

More than two months later, this stunning sequence orchestrated by Rodtang still dominates conversations across social media:

Rodtang ready to return to action in ONE Championship

For Rodtang Jitmuangnon, his rivalry with Takeru Segawa is now behind him, and he's looking ahead to the next challenge.

Recently, he took to social media to engage his fans, asking who they'd like to see him face next — whether in Muay Thai or kickboxing under the ONE Championship banner.

One popular suggestion was former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

