"Whoever you like" - Fans play matchmaker with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon's wish for his next super-fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is once again feeling the itch to compete, and he's turning to fans to guage who they want to see him square off against next under the ONE Championship banner.
The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself with the caption:
"Who should we fight and under what rules? Let's hear it from the fans."
The aforementioned post on social media sparked a wave of responses, with many throwing out potential opponents for 'The Iron Man.' One notable name that stood out was former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong O Hama.
One commenter wrote:
"Rodtang vs. Nong-O for the Muay Thai world title."
It's worth noting that Nong-O has moved down to the 135-pound bracket, where he has already made two appearances. In his most recent bout, the Thai legend avenged a previous loss by defeating No. 3-ranked divisional contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by unanimous decision in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.
By prevailing over Kongthornaee a few weeks ago, Nong-O is poised to break into the top five rankings, positioning himself just a step away from vying for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title — left up for grabs after Rodtang was stripped of the belt for missing weight ahead of his second encounter against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November 2024.
As the ex-kingpin of the weight class, Rodtang remains the frontrunner in reclaiming the crown. However, a showdown with the resurgent Nong-O promises a compelling clash.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon comes off emphatic win at ONE 172
Rodtang Jitmuangnon is fresh from a one-shot knockout victory over Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172 this past March.
There, the Thai megastar only needed 80 seconds to get the job done, sending Takeru to the canvas with a thunderous left hook in front of a pro-Japanese crowd at the Saitama Super Arena.
