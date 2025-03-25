WATCH: Rodtang puts the final touch on his lethal boxing game before epic one-shot KO of Takeru at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon may have faced off against one of the best kickboxers on the planet, but he knew he had a signature weapon in his arsenal capable of securing a statement victory over the weekend.

In the moments leading up to his highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing clash with Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, Rodtang was seen sharpening his punches in the dugout of the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

When the opening bell rang, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion wasted no time letting his fists do the talking.

'The Iron Man' stormed forward with his trademark aggression, immediately forcing Takeru onto the defensive. Noticing his opponent's vulnerability, he unleashed harrowing combinations that all landed on the Japanese superstar's head.

Rodtang then uncorked a solid left hook to send Takeru stumbling toward the ropes. This gave the Thai hard-hitter an opening to double down with another crushing left hand to score a knockdown against the will of 'The Natural Bone Krusher'.

Takeru tried his best to return to his feet and beat the cut, but it was too late, compelling referee Olivier Coste to wave it off at the 1:20 mark of the first round and award an emphatic knockout win to Rodtang.

Rodtang vs. Jonathan Haggerty III later this year?

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is leaving the door open for multiple opportunities, including a potential return to kickboxing.

But during the post-event press conference, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has hinted at the possibility of rubber match with Jonathan Haggerty, a familiar foe whom Rodtang has faced twice before for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

What remains uncertain, however, is whether the bout would be contested for Haggerty's ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

