"Respect of the champions" - Fans have all the love for Rodtang and Takeru's classy gesture after ONE 172 dream match

The anticipation surrounding the super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa was electrifying, but any lingering tensions were put to rest as both men settled their differences in the aftermath of ONE 172 this past Sunday, March 23.

Ad

The two went head-to-head in a flyweight kickboxing clash, headlining the affair inside Japan's legendary Saitama Super Arena.

The moment the opening bell rang, Rodtang advanced with his signature offense, immediately putting Takeru on the back foot. From there, 'The Iron Man' wasted no time unleashing solid combinations, snapping the hometown favorite's head back.

A solid left hook from the Thai megastar sent Takeru staggering toward the ropes. Sensing the finish, Rodtang followed it up with another crushing left hook, dropping 'The Natural Bone Krusher' to the canvas.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Referee Olivier Coste initiated the 10-count, but Takeru was unable to get back to his feet in time, sealing Rodtang's victory by way of knockout.

During the the heated build-up to their bout, the two strikes engaged in intense staredowns, proving the competitive spirit between both men.

However, the atmosphere was entirely different backstage after the fight, as Rodtang and Takeru embraced in a show of mutal respect.

Check out the clip below:

Ad

Ad

Fans applauded the heartfelt moment, appreciating the sportsmanship displayed by both men:

Comments from Instagram

What's next for Rodtang?

After getting his hand raised against Takeru Segawa in emphatic fashion at ONE 172, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has left many fans eagerly speculating about his future.

Ad

Speaking at the post-event press conference, the Thai sensation expressed interest in competing under kickboxing rules again.

One intriguing possibility is a showdown with Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title — a rematch of their Muay Thai clash in 2023, where Rodtang's rival claimed a decision win.

Meanwhile, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong floated the idea of a trilogy fight against Jonathan Haggerty, a familiar foe for Rodtang.

However, it remains unclear whether the bout would be for Haggerty's ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.