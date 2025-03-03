WATCH: When Superlek Kiatmoo9 overcame Rodtang Jitmuangnon in possibly the biggest Muay Thai fight of the century

When Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon shared the ONE Championship ring nearly two years ago, fans were treated to what many consider the greatest Muay Thai showdown of the modern era.

Their paths crossed at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023, where they battled in a 140-pound catchweight super-fight that delivered three rounds of nonstop action.

Watch the highlights below:

From the opening bell, both men wasted no time engaging in a firefight at the center of the ring. Amidst the high-paced exchanges, Rodtang landed a well-placed upward elbow, slicing open Superlek’s forehead.

Sensing the urgency, “The Kicking Machine” came out in the second round with renewed aggression, unleashing blistering combinations that forced Rodtang onto the back foot. Superlek then capitalized on an opening, cornering “The Iron Man” and flooring him with a furious barrage — securing a pivotal knockdown that shifted the momentum in his favor.

The final round saw the two warriors empty their gas tanks, trading blow for blow in a thrilling three-minute stretch that had the crowd inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on its feet.

After an all-out war, Superlek did just enough to edge out Rodtang, sweeping the judges' scorecards in a hard-earned victory.

Superlek, Rodtang booked to compete side-by-side at ONE 172

Now, nearly two years later, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon will once again share the spotlight — this time as part of the blockbuster ONE 172 event at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. However, they won’t be standing across from each other.

Superlek is set to take on Nabil Anane in a world title unification rematch to determine the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, while Rodtang is booked to headline the affair in a long-awaited five-round flyweight kickboxing showdown against Takeru Segawa.

Fans around the globe can catch all the action live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

