WATCH: Nong-O Hama digs deep into his legendary arsenal to survive Kongthoranee's onslaught at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama proved beyond doubt that he still has plenty left in the tank to go toe-to-toe with the world's elite strikers, regardless of weight class.

The former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion showcased his enduring prowess in his sophomore flyweight outing, taking on Thai compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a high-stakes rematch that headlined ONE Fight Night 31 at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, May 2.

Determined to avenge his loss in their initial clash this past February, Nong-O came out firing from the opening bell. This allowed him to establish a blistering pace that resulted in overwhelming his younger foe with a barrage of rapid-fire combinations to ensure that history wouldn't repeat itself.

Nong-O may have drawn first blood and dictated the early tempo, but he wasn't immune to danger. In the second round, Kongthoranee rocked the Thai legend with a solid left hand that briefly turned the tide.

Watch the intense sequence below:

Undeterred, Nong-O weathered the storm and came back with renewed ferocity, hammering away a series of punishing body kicks that kept his opponent on the defensive.

The third and final frame delivered an all-out slugfest, with both strikers trading heavy shots at the center of the ring. However, it was Nong-O's relentless offense that ultimately tipped the scales in his favor by unanimous decision.

Nong-O Hama could take Kongthoranee's spot in flyweight Muay Thai rankings

With his victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O Hama could claim a well-deserved spot in the top five of the promotion's flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

Kongthoranee entered the bout as the division's No. 3-ranked contender, making Nong-O's win all the more significant.

The result could see Nong-O's presence in the weight class for the first time, potentially bumping down Kongthoranee along with Nakrob Fairtex and Johan Estupinan in the divisional hierarchy.

