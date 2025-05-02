  • home icon
  Stamp Fairtex agrees to relinquish MMA strap due to injury, ONE Championship reschedules event to June 2026 in Denver

Stamp Fairtex agrees to relinquish MMA strap due to injury, ONE Championship reschedules event to June 2026 in Denver

By Vince Richards
Modified May 02, 2025 10:37 GMT
Stamp Fairtex relinquishes her ONE women
Stamp Fairtex relinquishes her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title due to injury. [Photo from ONE Championship]

Stamp Fairtex has agreed to relinquish her ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship title after she suffered a heartbreaking injury during rehab for her left knee.

The Thai megastar had to withdraw from her world title unification bout against Denice Zamboanga, the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion, at ONE 173: Denver, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Zamboanga, in turn, has now been elevated to undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion. According to a press release, ONE Championship will move its Denver event to June 26, 2026, after Stamp's withdrawal and a few world title matches not materializing.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in the statement:

"We are saddened to hear of the injury setback to Stamp and wish her nothing but the best in her road to recovery. After looking at multiple alternate headlining options that unfortunately did not come together, we have made the difficult decision to move our Denver event to June 26. When bringing the world’s largest martial arts organization to the U.S., we strive to deliver the very best product to our passionate American fan base and put on the most entertaining and memorable show possible."
He added:

"The U.S. remains a high-priority market for ONE and our global business, and we remain committed to maintaining a strong presence in the region with monthly ONE Fight Night events in U.S. primetime and future on-ground events.”

Fans who purchased their tickets for ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 will be contacted by Ticketmaster and will have two options: get a full refund or hold on to their tickets for the June 26 card.

ONE Championship set for Bangkok return this Friday

ONE Championship continues to keep Amazon's cyberspace ablaze with ONE Fight Night 31 going down this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The promotion returns to Bangkok with a loaded card featuring a flyweight Muay Thai rematch between third-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the main event.

In the co-main event spot, ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo will defend his throne against two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion Dante Leon.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Vince Richards

Vince Richards

Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
