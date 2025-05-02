“It was my first time” - Nong-O Hama admits he felt as if he was in uncharted territory when he made his flyweight debut in ONE

Nong-O Hama may be an undeniable legend, but he admitted to feeling nervous when he entered a new division for the first time in ONE Championship.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion dropped to flyweight in his previous match when he took on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for the Bangkok Post, Nong-O admitted he was a bit tense heading into his first fight at 135 pounds under ONE Championship since it would be the first time he fought at that weight in over a decade.

Nong-O Hama said:

"Yes, it was my debut. So it was the first time, also it wasn't such a difficult task, but it was my first time after such a long time in this weight class. So I was a bit worried."

Despite his nerves, Nong-O still worked his typical pace against his fellow Muay Femur specialist.

The match was a clinical duel between two methodical strikers, with neither man giving an inch during their exchanges.

Kongthoranee's constant pressure, however, ultimately proved vital in convincing two of the three judges sitting ringside to give him the nod on their scorecards for the split decision win.

While the defeat left a bitter memory on Nong-O's psyche, the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will have a chance at revenge when he faces Kongthoranee in an immediate rematch.

Nong-O will face off against the number three flyweight Muay Thai contender in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Nong-O's entire interview below:

Nong-O Hama ready to put on a show at iconic Lumpinee Stadium

Nong-O Hama has always been credited as the man who built Lumpinee Stadium's modern mystique, and he's determined to continue that aura at ONE Fight Night 31.

Before arriving in ONE Championship, Nong-O was the premier fighter at the iconic arena and was a multi-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion from 2006 to 2013.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said:

"I would like to ask all my fans to come and support me, watch me, and cheer for this match. I expect the stadium to be full, and I’m ready to put on a show."

