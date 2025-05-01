“I truly believed I won” - Thai legend Nong-O Hama ready to erase the bitter memory of his previous defeat to Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama is hellbent on erasing the bitter memory of his last defeat inside the ONE Championship ring.

The Thai legend could avenge his earlier loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai when they square off for a second time in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said he felt he should've been the victor in his first fight against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

He said:

"At that moment, I really thought I had won. I was very confident, I truly believed I won because I landed my strikes cleanly and I was the one pushing forward, especially in rounds two and three."

The match was a classic duel of Muay Femur specialists, with Kongthoranee and Nong-O Hama employing a methodical pace throughout the three-round fight.

Kongthoranee's aggression, however, ultimately swayed two of the three judges into his favor for the split decision win.

Nevertheless, Nong-O is determined to avenge his defeat and continue his indelible legacy in the sport.

Nong-O is one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time and is seen as the most important figure in establishing Lumpinee Stadium's mythical aura within the combat sports world.

The 38-year-old was a one-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion and a four-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion before signing with ONE Championship.

Upon arriving on the global stage, Nong-O pushed his star further and became an eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Nong-O also defended the bantamweight Muay Thai strap seven consecutive times, a record he shares with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nong-O Hama gunning for a knockout finish against Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama isn't letting the judges dictate the outcome of his second match against Kongthoranee.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said he wants nothing more than to knock Kongthoranee out at ONE Fight Night 31:

"I always look for a knockout, especially because of the results of the last fight. I want a knockout in this fight. If there’s a chance to end this fight, I want to end it. I want to win by knocking him out."

