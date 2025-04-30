“I didn’t waste any time” - Thai legend Nong-O Hama says he barely took any rest after his heartbreaking loss to Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama wasn't going to sit idly by after suffering a gut-wrenching defeat in his last ONE Championship appearance.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion suffered a close split decision defeat against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 28.

In a press appearance with Thai media earlier this week, Nong-O revealed that he barely took any rest and was back in the gym a couple of weeks later after his heartbreaking loss to Kongthoranee.

That decision to return to work proved crucial as he's now set to face Kongthoranee in an immediate rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Nong-O Hama said:

"After my fight with Kongthoranee, I took a break for two weeks and went straight back into training again. I didn’t waste time."

Nong-O was an eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and defended the strap seven straight times from 2019 to 2023 before he relinquished the throne to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023.

After a rough patch in his final three matches at bantamweight, Nong-O moved down to flyweight and faced Kongthoranee in his divisional debut in February.

The match was an absolute nail-biter between two Muay Femur specialists, with neither fighter able to truly establish their offensive schemes in the three-round fight.

In the end, Kongthoranee's forward pressure proved to be the difference maker as he took the split decision win over the Thai legend.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nong-O Hama hopes to take a shot at gold if he prevails over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama is aiming for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O expressed his intention of gunning for the division's throne if he gets past Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31.

Nong-O said:

"I hope that if I can win impressively in this fight, I will have a shot for gold in the next fight."

