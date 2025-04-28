“He has less experience than me” - Savvy-veteran Nong-O confident of victory in high-stakes rematch with Kongthoranee

When it comes to experience, not many people can match the resume of Nong-O Hama. After decades at the top, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has seen just about every style and trick from all the rising stars who have tried to make their name off him.
However, Nong-O believes that while his opponent is dangerous, the gap in experience will make all the difference when the action heats up.
Heading into his rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31, he sat with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview. Here, the veteran shared his observations on his opponent:
"Kongthoranee's strength is his left kick and left punch, because he is a southpaw. His weakness is that he has less experience than me."
Their first fight was tight, with Kongthoranee earning a split decision. Nong-O is banking on a clear outcome this time and using his years of expertise to see it through.
“He was really strong there” - Nong-O reveals the aspect of Kongthoranee’s game that caught him off guard
But even with all his experience in the ring, Nong-O isn't too proud to admit he learned something in their first meeting.
"Last fight, I fought him. I did a little bit clinching, but he was really strong there," he said. "So I trained my power and how to implement pressure better for my upcoming fight."
Learning from his shortcomings, Nong-O spent this camp focusing on strength and pressure - two areas he believes will help him stop Kongthoranee's attacks and impose his own game.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.