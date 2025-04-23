“He was really strong there” - Nong-O reveals the aspect of Kongthoranee’s game that caught him off guard

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama admits he underestimated Kongthoranee's physical strength, particularly his underrated clinch work.

The Thai legend prepared well for the 28-year-old's textbook counterstrikes and incredible distance management when they clashed at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

However, Nong-O didn't take into account that Kongthoranee was quite lethal from close range as well. When the 38-year-old icon tried to impose his will by beating up his fellow Thai from the clinch, he was surprised to see that Kongthoranee didn't even budge.

After three rounds, Kongthoranee took home the W via a razor-close split decision verdict. Nong-O shared in a ONE Championship interview:

"Last fight, I fought him. I did little bit clinching, but he was really strong there. So I trained my power and how to implement pressure better for my upcoming fight."

Now that Nong-O understands the full extent of Kongthoranee's skills, he'll know a much better way to initiate his attacks in the rematch.

These two surgical strikers will meet again in the curtain close of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2, inside the hallowed grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

Kongthoranee says he'll use criticism as fuel in Nong-O rematch

Kongthoranee was also left unsatisfied by his inconclusive victory over the great Nong-O.

Moreover, the Sor Sommai product admitted he took a lot of flak from the former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin's drove of fans.

Invigorated by the noise, the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender wants to deliver a message at ONE Fight Night 31 with a more decisive win. Kongthoranee told ONE:

“After I received a lot of trash messages, it motivated me to work harder so that no one would think negatively of me anymore."

