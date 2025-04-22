Kongthoranee aims to outpace Nong-O in ONE Fight Night 31 rematch: "I have to be faster than him"

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has a clear strategy for his upcoming rematch against living legend Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

Per the Sor Sommai man, his speed will be his biggest advantage when he runs it back against the former ONE world champion in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup, which takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Speaking to the promotion, the 28-year-old said:

"I learned that Nong-O has very good timing. The way to deal with him is that I have to be faster than him."

This tactical approach proved successful in their first encounter when the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion edged Nong-O by split decision at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

The Sor Sommai affiliate disrupted the former bantamweight Muay Thai king's rhythm with quick lefts, roundhouse kicks, and well-timed teeps.

Despite facing adversity in the second round, Kongthoranee regained control in the final stanza by using his speed to measure the distance and uncork his hands effectively.

Their ONE Fight Night 31 redo represents a critical juncture for both men — Nong-O wants to get his first win in the division, while the No.3-ranked contender aims to rack up a fourth consecutive win and close in on a shot at the vacant divisional gold.

Nong-O plans to ruin Kongthoranee's dreams at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee's speed may undo the Evolve MMA fighter. Nong-O, for his part, doesn't buy that theory.

The 38-year-old multi-time world champion is determined to flip the script, and he's left no stone unturned to ensure results go his way inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on May 2.

"I promise that this rematch won't be the same," he told ONE Championship in a separate interview.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free.

