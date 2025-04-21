Nong-O shares what went wrong in first fight vs Kongthoranee: “I was worried that I might run out of gas”

Nong-O seeks redemption at ONE Fight Night 31. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Nong-O returns to the ring for a highly anticipated rematch against the last man to defeat him on martial arts' biggest global stage—Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The two will run it back on Friday, May 2, live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

The first time around, Kongthoranee scored a closely contested split decision over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O offered some insight into what went wrong in their inaugural bout, noting that the drop from bantamweight to flyweight played a sizeable role in his performance.

“I hadn’t competed in this division in a long time, so I was worried that I might run out of gas in the final rounds [when we first fought]."

Can Nong-O snap his losing skid against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31?

While Nong-O is one of the most well-respected and beloved fighters in all of Muay Thai, amassing an incredible 266 career victories, the Thai superstar has struggled to find the win column as of late.

He goes into ONE Fight Night 31 having lost four of his last five, though his strength of schedule has been considerable, with fights against the likes of Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo, the undefeated Kiamran Nabati, and, of course, Kongthoranee.

Meanwhile, Kongthoranee is 11-2 under the ONE Championship banner and has won his last three bouts. Before that, he was on a seven-fight win streak before it was snapped by ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Will Kongthoranee extend his streak to four and add another big win over the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, or will Nong-O bounce back and even the series with 28-year-old contender?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

