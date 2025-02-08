ONE Fight Night 28: Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

The ONE Fight Night 28 card lived up to its expectation of delivering an action-packed martial arts organization on Friday evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as 10 matches across Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling were witnessed.

It was headlined by the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title defense of Prajanchai PK Saenchai against Ellis Badr Barboza, while the co-main event of the card featured the flyweight Muay Thai showdown between Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

But who among the athletes from the stacked event secured the coveted $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong? Find out below.

#1. Zhang Lipeng

Chinese MMA powerhouse Zhang Lipeng returned to the win column after he sent Hiroyuki Tetsuka to the shadow realm with a first-round knockout finish during their catchweight MMA battle.

'The Warrior' uncorked a perfectly-timed punch straight to his Japanese opponent's chin that immediately removed him from his consciousness. Zhang followed it up with several ground-and-pound punches to officially secure the victory.

This outstanding performance by the 34-year-old seasoned contender has been rewarded by ONE Championship honcho Chatri Sityodtong, which thrilled Zhang once Mitch Chilson announced it during his in-ring interview.

#2. Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Two-sport strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai proved why he's one of the best fighters in the world right now by fending off the challenge of British contender Ellis Badr Barboza with a fourth-round TKO finish in their Muay Thai world championship fight.

Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, methodically defeated 'El Jefe' in the first three rounds until he landed a massive elbow strike that cut open a big cut on his face. This cut has forced the referee to call off the match in favor of the Thai superstar.

Due to this flawless performance, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative didn't just earn $50,000 but the rare $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

