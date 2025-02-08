ONE Fight Night 28 results: Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zhang Lipeng

It was a battle of China vs. Japan at ONE Fight Night 28 when 34-win veteran Zhang ‘The Warrior’ Lipeng returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a clash with ‘Japanese Beast’ Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

Both fighters walked into ONE Championship’s latest Amazon Prime Video offering looking to climb back into the win column after coming up short in their last outings.

Round 1: Lipeng takes control of the center of the ring right away, and Tetsuka connects with an early calf kick. Tetsuka throws another kick that Lipeng catches and counters with a left hand. Lipeng throws a one-two and Tetsuka comes right back with a stiff shot to the body. Tetsuka connects with an overhand right. Lipeng lands a left jab that drops Tetsuka to a knee.

Tetsuka gets back up, and Lipeng lands with a follow-up check left hook that sends the Japanese standout crashing to the canvas. Lipeng swarms in a lands a few ground-and-pound shots before referee Herb Dean steps in and calls for the stoppage in the opening round.

ONE Fight Night 28 - Zhang Lipeng vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka Official Result

With his highlight-reel knockout of Tetsuka, Zhang Lipeng earns his 35th career win as a professional fighter and moves to 4-2 under the ONE Championship banner. ‘The Warrior’ has now won two of his last three and scored himself a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive performance.

Tetsuka falls to 6-3 in ONE Championship and 14-6 overall.

Official Result: Zhang Lipeng defeated Hiroyuki Tetsuka via knockout (left hook to ground-and-pound) at 2:06 of round one (MMA - catchweight 178.8lbs)

