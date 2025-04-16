WATCH: Kongthoranee shores up his fortitude ahead of his first main event showing vs. Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is set to headline a ONE Championship card for the first time as a main roster athlete on May 2, and he's leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the spotlight.

The 28-year-old Thai rising star is slated to duke it out with former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Given the competitive nature of their initial encounter, Kongthoranee is bracing for another grueling battle against Nong-O. He has already undergone traditional body hardening, subjecting himself to powerful blows to the midsection during training.

Get a sneak peek of Kongthoranee's body hardening below:

Kongthoranee could hardly be faulted for wanting to get accustomed to pain after intially enduring a taxing three-round war with Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February,

Despite securing the most significant victory of his career, it was a hard-earned triumph that demanded every ounce of grit from the Thai rising star.

Nong-O set the tone early with relentless pressure, marching forward with trademark poise and experience. However, Kongthoranee remained composed, showcasing his speed and precision by landing crisp counters while moving backwards.

The tide momentarily shifted in the second round as Nong-O ramped up the intensity, trapping his younger foe against the ropes with explosive flurries.

To the dismay of Nong-O, Kongthoranee found another gear in the final stanza, unleashing a barrage of clean punches in close quarters.

After three intense rounds, the judges awarded Kongthoranee a narrow split decision win.

Kongthoranee has sights on decisive win in next outing

Following his fiercely contested first meeting with Nong-O Hama that could have gone either way, it's safe to assume that Kongthoranee Sor Sommai aims to put an end to the debate once and for all with a decisive victory.

Kongthoranee has certainly the tools to make it happen, given his reputation as a knockout artist. However, he hasn't authored a finish since thwarting Parsa Aminpour in December 2023.

Ending his knockout drought by stopping Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31 would be the perfect statement.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

