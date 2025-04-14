WATCH: Thai sniper Kongthoranee unloads pure power in vicious knockout of Parsa Aminpour in Bangkok

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai delivered a highlight-reel knockout that added another jaw-dropping moment to ONE Championship's collection when he duked it out with Parsa Aminpour.

Ad

The two strikers clashed in a flyweight Muay Thai barnburner at ONE Friday Fights 43, held at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in December 2023.

Check out the highlights of the matchup uploaded by ONE Championship on its official Instagram page below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

From the opening bell, Kongthoranee made his presence felt by countering Aminpour's early aggression with a thunderous straight left that floored the Iranian in the first round.

Despite the knockdown, Aminpour remained in the fight. He pressed forward in the second stanza, connecting with punches, kicks, and knees, but once again, Kongthoranee's sharp counter-striking proved effective.

In a rare clinch exchange in the third and final frame, Kongthoranee found just enough space to land a solid left elbow to Aminpour's chin. This hard blow instantaneously separated the Iranian from his senses, giving the Thai hard-hitter a scintillating finish to remember for years to come.

Ad

Kongthoranee looks to arrest his knockout drought at ONE Fight Night 31

Since his astonishing demolition of Parsa Aminpour nearly two years ago, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai hasn't finished an opponent in his next six outings — winning five of them by clinical decision on the scorecards.

The No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender will certainly try to address this when he runs it back with former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

This three-round flyweight Muay Thai rematch is set to emanate live in U.S. primetime Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on May 2.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.