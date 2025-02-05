“They look so effortless” - Fans marvel at Kongthoranee’s smooth style of taking his opponents’ consciousness

Nong-O Hama faces a formidable challenge as he makes his flyweight Muay Thai debut against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The two warriors are set to collide in a three-round showdown at ONE Fight Night 28, airing live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 7.

A staple of the 135-pound weight class, Kongthoranee has been in stellar form, winning 10 of his last 12 outings under the ONE Championship banner, with three of those victories coming by knockout.

Recently, the promotion highlighted his finishing ability in an Instagram carousel, drawing a wave of praise from fans who lauded his striking prowess:

However, despite his reputation as a dreaded hard-hitter, Kongthoranee hasn't stopped an opponent in quite some time.

His last finish came in December 2023 when he dropped Parsa Aminpour with a well-timed elbow in the clinch along the ropes during the third round at ONE Friday Fights 43.

Now, he aims to end his knockout drought in the biggest fight of his career against the legendary Nong-O.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee battles a determined Nong-O Hama

While Kongthoranee Sor Sommai’s skills deserve recognition, he cannot afford to overlook the man standing across from him.

Nong-O Hama is regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai practitioners of all time, having stormed through his first 10 matches in ONE, eventually claiming the bantamweight Muay Thai crown and defending it an impressive seven times.

However, his dominant reign came to a crashing halt in 2023, courtesy of British superstar Jonathan Haggerty. Since then, Nong-O has struggled to regain momentum, going 1-2, sparking speculation about whether retirement could be looming.

At 38 years old, the Thai icon has dismissed any talk of hanging up the gloves. Instead, he is determined to prove he still belongs among the sport’s elite — this time in a new division.

