Nong-O looks back at his last fight in flyweight ahead of return to 135-pound division at ONE Fight Night 28

On Feb. 7, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is making his return to the flyweight division at ONE Fight Night 28. It is the first time in over a decade that he'll be stepping into the ring in the 135-pound weight class.

Trending

Reflecting on his last outing as a flyweight, Nong-O said:

"The last time I fought in the flyweight division was over 10 years ago, when I was still competing in five-round Muay Thai in Thailand. I lost by decision in that fight. Then I retired and went to Singapore to become an instructor. After that, I never came close to 135."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I was at a disadvantage" - Former bantamweight champ Nong-O reveals what sparked his decision to move down to flyweight

After dominating the ONE bantamweight division for years, Muay Thai legend Nong-O revealed the thought process behind his decision to return to flyweight. He explained that after his match with Kiamran Nabati, he and his team agreed he is at a disadvantage size-wise (and consequently, strength-wise) in the 145-pound weight class:

"After the fight with Kiamran [Nabati], I consulted my team, and we decided that I should step down from the bantamweight division, even [if] I was still ranked in the bantamweight division, because I was at a disadvantage in terms of physicality and impact force. So, I decided to move down to 135 pounds, flyweight."

For the uninitiated, weight categories in ONE Championship work differently from most promotions. In ONE, the flyweight division has an upper limit of 135 pounds (61.2 kgs) while bantamweight caps at 145 pounds (65.8 kgs).

Nong-O's return match to flyweight will be against compatriot and #4 ranked flyweight Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in the U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.