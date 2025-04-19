  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “This rematch won’t be the same” - Nong-O looks to flip the script against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

“This rematch won’t be the same” - Nong-O looks to flip the script against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 19, 2025 20:27 GMT
Nong-O looks to exact payback on Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Nong-O looks to exact payback on Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Thai legend Nong-O Hama wants to exact payback on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their scheduled rematch next month. While at it, he said he wants to make it as convincing as possible.

Ad

The two top fighters are featured in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a rematch of their flyweight Muay Thai clash last February, where Kongthoranee won by split decision.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Nong-O made his intentions of flipping the script in the redo known while vowing to be dominant in claiming the win.

The 38-year-old Evolve MMA standout said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I promise that this rematch won’t be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments."
Ad

The first showdown with Kongthoranee marked the debut of Nong-O at flyweight after long competing and dominating in bantamweight as a former world champion.

Move to the 135-pound division, Nong-O said, was designed to continue testing himself and show that he can still compete at a high level at this late stage of his illustrious career.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Nong-O touts destructive power ahead of Kongthoranee rematch

Nong-O Hama believes his experience competing in higher weight classes will take him to a victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 23.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion brought it to the fore in the same interview with ONE Championship, conveying:

"I am still confident that my destructive power is superior to his because I used to compete in heavier weight classes."
Ad

Nong-O became a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in February 2019 and successfully defended the belt eight times before losing to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023. In ONE Championship, he has an overall record of 11-4.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications