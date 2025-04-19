“This rematch won’t be the same” - Nong-O looks to flip the script against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Thai legend Nong-O Hama wants to exact payback on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their scheduled rematch next month. While at it, he said he wants to make it as convincing as possible.
The two top fighters are featured in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a rematch of their flyweight Muay Thai clash last February, where Kongthoranee won by split decision.
Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Nong-O made his intentions of flipping the script in the redo known while vowing to be dominant in claiming the win.
The 38-year-old Evolve MMA standout said:
“I promise that this rematch won’t be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments."
The first showdown with Kongthoranee marked the debut of Nong-O at flyweight after long competing and dominating in bantamweight as a former world champion.
Move to the 135-pound division, Nong-O said, was designed to continue testing himself and show that he can still compete at a high level at this late stage of his illustrious career.
ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Nong-O touts destructive power ahead of Kongthoranee rematch
Nong-O Hama believes his experience competing in higher weight classes will take him to a victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 23.
The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion brought it to the fore in the same interview with ONE Championship, conveying:
"I am still confident that my destructive power is superior to his because I used to compete in heavier weight classes."
Nong-O became a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in February 2019 and successfully defended the belt eight times before losing to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023. In ONE Championship, he has an overall record of 11-4.