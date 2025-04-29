ONE Fight Night 31: Nong-O reveals he trained exclusively with southpaws for Kongthoranee rematch

Nong-O Hama has made the necessary adjustments in training camp to ensure victory in his next fight. The 38-year-old dropped a close split decision loss to Thai countryman Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

Nong-O believes he needed to work with southpaws more in training to prepare for his rematch with his young adversary.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"This time I still have a fight camp at Superbon training camp. For my training partners, I have Chama, Petchmorakot. Because both of them are southpaws. When I train with a trainer, I choose to train with a southpaw trainer if possible. And of course, my brother Petchthanong also came to help me practice."

Nong-O Hama and 28-year-old Kongthoranee Sor Sommai run things back this weekend.

The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai thriller in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.

Nong-O Hama on his biggest takeaway from first Kongthoranee fight: "You must not attack randomly"

According to Nong-O Hama, he has to be more calculated when he rematches Kongthoranee Sor Sommai this weekend at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

He told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I think the key in this fight might be attack and timing. You must not attack randomly, but pick a shot, making sure that every shot you make can damage your opponent."

