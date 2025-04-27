“I want the clear cut” - Kongthoranee wants to take it out of the judges’ hands in pivotal rematch with Nong-O

28-year-old Muay Thai sensation Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand wants a more decisive victory over Thai legend Nong-O Hama in their rematch.

Kongthoranee is set to square off with the former multi-time bantamweight Muay Thai king for the second time next weekend, and the Sor Sommai representative has made the bold claim that he's going for the knockout.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kongthoranee talked about looking for the finish against the iconic fighter.

The 28-year-old said:

"Well, you know, since you have already mentioned the knockout, I guess I have to go for a knockout. Because I don't want the scores. I want the clear cut."

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is set to face Nong-O Hama in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai weary of Nong-O Hama's legendary power: "It's still super heavy"

Despite Nong-O Hama's age being a massive disadvantage, according to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, he's still very cautious about the legendary fighter's legendary power.

Kongthoranee felt Nong-O's power firsthand in their initial encounter earlier this year. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"Yes, I could say that [his age] it's a disadvantage, because he is a lot older than me but also I don't feel like the heaviness of his weapons is changing at all, it's still super heavy. But, yeah, that could be the disadvantage."

