“We’ll kick each other” - Nong-O envisions how a potential Thai-on-Thai megafight between him and Superlek would unfold

Legendary Thai fighter and former undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is looking forward to wreaking havoc in the flyweight division.

Nong-O made the big decision to move down one weight class to compete among the world's besst in ONE Championship, and he's open to facing fellow Thai fighters -- particularly reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Nong-O talked about what a potential showdown with Superlek could look like.

The Hama Muay Thai representative said:

"I think he and I will utilize our kicks more. Yeah, I think he and I will have one of the greatest fights in ONE Championship history. He and will fight with Muay Femur styles. We’ll kick each other, move, then kick some more, feint, then kick some more."

Nong-O Hama is one of the most accomplished and decorated Muay Thai fighters in history. Meanwhile, Superlek is widely considered one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world today.

Nong-O Hama returns to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama is looking for vengeance against young star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, whom he lost a split decision to not long ago.

The two go to war in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

