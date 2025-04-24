“They help me with everything” - Nong-O feels right at home training at Superbon Training Camp

Nong-O Hama has enlisted the aid of a close friend, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon, to help him prepare for his next fight. Nong-O has made his way to the renowned Superbon Training Camp in Thailand to work on his skills ahead of his next bout, and is working with Superbon to sharpen his skills.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Nong-O talked about training at Superbon Training Camp with his contemporary.

The 38-year-old legend said:

"Superbon’s gym has a lot of good fighters, if I have a fight, Superbon, Petchtanong, Trainer Gae, they all help me. They help me come up with a game plan, they help me with everything, it’s a really great gym."

Needless to say, Nong-O working with Superbon to increase his skills is a scary thought. Fans won't have to wait long to see the new and improved version of Nong-O Hama as he returns to the ring next weekend.

Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai run it back at ONE Fight Night 31

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nong-O Hama is set to run it back with young rival Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, as the two face off in a highly anticipated redo.

The pair square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

