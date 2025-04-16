WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama shows off his iconic status in textbook schooling of Saemapetch in Singapore

During his dominant run as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Hama left a trail of battered opponents — and he didn't spare anyone, including Thai compatriot Saemapetch Fairtex.

Nong-O clashed with Saemapetch when he put his gold-plated strap on the line in the main event of ONE: Edge of Greatness, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in November 2019.

Watch the matchup's highlights

In the bout, Nong-O reminded everyone why he's regarded as a legend in the sport, overwhelming Saemapetch early with relentless pressure that resulted in two knockdowns in the second round.

Saemapetch showed heart in the third frame, firing back with punishing combinations of his own. However, Nong-O made key adjustments in the fourth to orchestrate the finish.

Nong-O sealed the deal with a crisp right straight that caught Saemapetch off guard and ended the fight in emphatic fashion.

Nong-O Hama aims to even the score against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama finds himself in a similar situation in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, as he crosses paths with a fellow Thai sensation in a high-stakes duel.

There, he is booked to go head-to-head with Kongthoranee Sor Somai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch — an encounter that will emanate live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It can be recalled that Nong-O came up short in his flyweight debut at the hands of Kongthoranee by split decision this past February.

Now, Nong-O hopes to establish a presence in the division by exacting revenge on the No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender at ONE Fight Night 31, which will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

