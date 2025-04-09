FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai striker Kongthoranee Sor Sommai unleashes pure power in Bangkok duel vs. Tagir Khalilov

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has steadily lived up to his superstar potential since he burst onto the scene through the ONE Friday Fights circuit. The 28-year-old produced one of his best outings last November when he dueled Tagir Khalilov at ONE 169.

With both fighters renowned for their high offensive output, it all came down to who could implement their strategy better. The opening round gave fans a taste of Kongthoranee's willingness to trade leather with 'Samingpri'.

As the fight wore on, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai champion took control of the action, landing a bevy of power shots on Khalilov to secure the unanimous decision win.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

This was a much-needed victory for the 28-year-old as his previous foray inside the circle was a unanimous decision defeat to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in June 2024 that snapped his seven-fight winning streak.

After dominating Nakrob Fairtex in December of that same year, the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai competitor welcomed the legendary Nong-O Hama to the 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.

Though the former and inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion fought bravely, Kongthoranee emerged with the split decision victory.

Kongthoranee, Nong-O rematch set for May 2 card

Kongthoranee and Nong-O's first matchup had a battle of generations feel that many fans were drawn to. Luckily, they will see them duke it out again in just a few weeks.

Happening in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, Nong-O will attempt to get his win back and draw level with Kongthoranee as they clash under flyweight Muay Thai rules once more. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

