Kongthoranee over the moon after his hard-fought classic against Muay Thai icon Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28

Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai felt like he had hit two birds with one stone after he closely outpointed Nong-O Hama in his flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The number four-ranked divisional contender scored a split decision victory over the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and he revealed the joy he feels during his post-fight interview with veteran journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post:

"I'm happy that I got the victory and also happy to face a legend like Nong-O."

Watch Kongthoranee's full interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

This win has cemented the 28-year-old's stronghold on his position in the top five rankings of the division, and he could potentially be the next contender for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

More importantly, Kongthoranee extended his current win streak to three and improved his promotional record to 11 wins against two losses.

Kongthoranee says that he would love to have a rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9 after win at ONE Fight Night 28

Although he reiterated his readiness to face anyone in his next fight, the Sor Sommai representative was asked by Nick Atkin if he wants to face the two-sport world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a potential rematch, and he astoundingly said yes.

According to Kongthoranee, he will improve his preparation by working hard to get one back against 'The Kicking Machine' and even their head-to-head score, by saying:

"Well, I know for sure that I will train very hard so that I can successfully have a win in the rematch."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the thrilling action from the ONE Fight Night 28 card via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.