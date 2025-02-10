Kongthoranee believes his "sharper and more accurate" striking gave him the edge over Thai legend Nong-O

Thai slugger Kongthoranee Sor Sommai thinks his output allowed him to eke out a split decision win over his fellow countryman and longtime hero Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28.

The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion welcomed the former bantamweight tormentor to the flyweight ranks in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, Feb. 7.

Though experience was certainly in favor of the Evolve MMA superstar, the 28-year-old showed why he's highly ranked amongst his peers with a solid nine-minute showing inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

He wasted no time getting down to business controlling almost the entire opening stanza behind his quick lefts, roundhouse kicks, and teeps that caught the striking veteran multiple times.

Nong-O, though, reminded the former that he wasn't just going to let him have a field day in the round that followed. The ex-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion lived up to his promise of displaying more bite in his striking artillery and caught Kongthoranee more than once at the midway point.

The Sor Sommai man, however, took charge in the final round. He kept his senior foe at bay with IQ and power to impress two of three judges at ringside by the end of the war.

Kongthoranee told members of the media during the event's official press conference why he had no doubt that he was getting his hand raised as the judges' decision was being read while highlighting where he edged Nong-O in the fight:

"I was pretty confident before my name was announced because I felt like my weapons, and my striking was sharper and more accurate."

Watch the full ONE Fight Night 28 post-event press conference here:

Kongthoranee closing in on maiden world title shot in ONE Championship

Kongthoranee's successful outing inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' saw him grab his third win in succession and the biggest of his career yet.

More importantly, it could thrust the No.4-ranked flyweight contender as a possible challenger to the vacant divisional gold.

He's been longing for it over the past year, and while nothing has come out of it yet, there's no better way for him to build his case than beating a legend like Nong-O.

Fight fans in the United States and Canada can relive all the action from the intense ONE Fight Night 28 card via Amazon Prime Video.

