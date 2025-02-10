Prajanchai stacks praise on "skilled" Ellis Badr Barboza for fiery display at ONE Fight Night 28: "He did quite well"

It was business as usual for two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, Feb. 7.

The Thai megastar authored another brilliant performance that saw him overcome Ellis Badr Barboza without much fuss. From elbows and kicks to punches and knees, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym martial artist kept it coming at full pace.

He rarely gave the challenger room to get into a rhythm in Bangkok, Thailand. Whenever the Englishman decided to switch things up, he was there lurking with another round of combinations to get the job done in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Eventually, an elbow smack on the eye of Barboza forced referee Oliver Coste to halt proceedings and get medical advice. While the Brit got his injury assessed, Prajanchai, presuming that he had the win in the bag, raised his hands in celebration at the turnbuckle.

Seconds later, the news that many, including the Thai tormentor, had anticipated followed — Coste called off the tie at 1:55 of the fourth round to hand Prajanchai the 344th victory of his career. To make matters sweeter for the double champ, he bagged a US$100,000 performance bonus.

The Bangkok native couldn't contain his excitement during the post-fight ONE Fight Night 28 presser. While happy with the win, the 30-year-old tipped his hat off to Barboza for pushing him to the limit inside the Thai capital:

"I think he did quite well today because he is a skilled fighter, and his defensive mechanism is also quite good."

Watch the full press conference here:

ONE Fight Night 28 is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video to active subscribers in North America.

What's next for Prajanchai?

With a successful Muay Thai world title defense out of the way, all signs point at a defense of his kickboxing belt next.

After all, two men who have a history with Prajanchai go toe-to-toe for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title and a ticket to unify their gold against the divisional king down the road.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella meet at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, and the winner of that fight could go on to be the Thai's second fight of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.