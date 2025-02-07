“My job is to do my best” - Prajanchai says he can always live with the results as long as he performs to his full abilities

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai always approaches his fights intending to give everything he's got.

For the 30-year-old PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative, as long as he gives his all, he will be satisfied with the result, win or lose.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Fighting is a kind of sport – you can win and you can lose. My job is to do my best in the ring. Winning or losing is a different matter."

Prajanchai will return to action this weekend when he defends his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against English star 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza.

The two square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai fighting to keep the gold in Thailand: "I will do my best in this fight"

More important than keeping the belt for himself, two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai fights with the weight of an entire nation on his shoulders.

The 30-year-old veteran is confident he can get the job done against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend.

He told ONE Championship:

"I think retaining my championship means a lot to me, to my family, and to people around me. I want to try to keep this belt with me for as long as I can. I will do my best in this fight, and the belt needs to be in Thailand only."

