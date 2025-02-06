  • home icon
  • “You have to keep improving yourself” - Prajanchai vows never to rest on his laurels after achieving two-sport glory

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 06, 2025 09:43 GMT
Prajanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand knows that in order to stay at the top of the food chain, he has to be at the top of his game.

As such, Prajanchai understands the importance of constantly improving and evolving his skills to be able to keep his spot among the elite.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai talked about staying humble in the face of success.

The 30-year-old said:

"I don't think I'm number one in kickboxing right now, and I don't think I'm number one in Muay Thai either. For me, there's no such thing as being number one forever. You have to keep improving yourself, or you can't keep your position as number one."

Prajanchai will defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai not taking Ellis Badr Barboza lightly at ONE Fight Night 28: "Anything can happen in small gloves"

Two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows not to underestimate upcoming foe Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend, especially in small-gloved Muay Thai.

He told ONE Championship:

"Don't forget that anything can happen in small gloves. Sometimes, even if you hurt him until he is in bad shape, if you miss one punch, you can lose immediately. It can be seen from many examples that have happened."

Edited by C. Naik
