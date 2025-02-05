“I don’t want anyone to underestimate him” - Prajanchai not letting his guard down against dangerous challenger Ellis Badr Barboza

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand won't make the mistake of underestimating his next opponent.

The Thai icon is set to defend his gold in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' against dangerous Englishman Ellis Badr Barboza this weekend, and he is taking matters very seriously.

Speaking to INN Sports in a recent interview, Prajanchai says he respects Barboza as a fighter and will not underestimate the challenger.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative said:

"Many people perceive my opponent as an easy challenge. I don’t want anyone to underestimate him. Everyone has the potential to compete for the championship. He’s a skilled fighter."

Two-sport king Prajanchai is set to defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video.

The two lock horns in the main event of the evening, with the show broadcasting live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the US and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Amazon Prime Video.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai says he is being extra careful against Ellis Badr Barboza: "Anything can happen in small gloves"

Having been in the game for so long, Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows never to count any opponent out, especially one as dangerous as Ellis Badr Barboza.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Prajanchai said he will be careful not to make a mistake:

"Don't forget that anything can happen in small gloves. Sometimes, even if you hurt him until he is in bad shape, if you miss one punch, you can lose immediately. It can be seen from many examples that have happened."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.