  British title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza credits Venum Training Camp for unleashing his full potential" "The best place for me"

British title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza credits Venum Training Camp for unleashing his full potential” “The best place for me”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 04, 2025 08:40 GMT
Ellis Badr Barboza - Photo by ONE Championship
Ellis Badr Barboza - Photo by ONE Championship

24-year-old Muay Thai phenom 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom can't wait to show the world what he can do against an absolute icon in Prajanchai PK Saenchai this weekend.

The two will face off in a heated main event at ONE Fight Night 28, and Barboza will get the chance to take home the gold if he wins.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Barboza wanted to give props to his camp now at Venum in Thailand. He told Fightlore Official in a recent interview:

"I’ve trained at many gyms around the world. Right now, I’m at Venum Training Camp. I think this is the best place for me now. There are many good training partners, good training programs, science-backed training, and everyone here are high-level fighters. So they’re pushing me and motivating me to be the best."




If he is able to pull off the upset and beat Prajanchai, Barboza will have realized a lifelong dream he's had since first becoming a martial artist as a young boy. The ONE Championship world title is well within reach.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness Barboza in action.

Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the gold at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Ellis Badr Barboza can't wait to seize the moment against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai when he challenges the Thai icon for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, Feb. 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
