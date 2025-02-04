British title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza credits Venum Training Camp for unleashing his full potential” “The best place for me”

24-year-old Muay Thai phenom 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom can't wait to show the world what he can do against an absolute icon in Prajanchai PK Saenchai this weekend.

The two will face off in a heated main event at ONE Fight Night 28, and Barboza will get the chance to take home the gold if he wins.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Barboza wanted to give props to his camp now at Venum in Thailand. He told Fightlore Official in a recent interview:

"I’ve trained at many gyms around the world. Right now, I’m at Venum Training Camp. I think this is the best place for me now. There are many good training partners, good training programs, science-backed training, and everyone here are high-level fighters. So they’re pushing me and motivating me to be the best."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Barboza wanted to give props to his camp now at Venum in Thailand. He told Fightlore Official in a recent interview:

"I’ve trained at many gyms around the world. Right now, I’m at Venum Training Camp. I think this is the best place for me now. There’s many good training partners, good training programs, science-backed training, and everyone here are high-level fighters. So they’re pushing me and motivating me to be the best."

If he is able to pull off the upset and beat Prajanchai, Barboza will have realized a lifelong dream he's had since first becoming a martial artist as a young boy. The ONE Championship world title is well within reach.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness Barboza in action.

Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the gold at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Ellis Badr Barboza can't wait to seize the moment against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai when he challenges the Thai icon for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, Feb. 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest news and updates surrounding Lito Adiwang's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.