“They’ve had their chance” - Ellis Badr Barboza explains why he’s the most worthy contender to challenge Prajanchai

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom believes his time has finally come to seize the gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Barboza is set to challenge two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the Muay Thai gold this weekend, and the 24-year-old Englishman can't wait to show what he can do against the Thai icon.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Barboza says there is no one else for Prajanchai to face in the division, at least no one as good as he is.

The Fairtex Training Center product said:

"Not really. At the end of the day, I don’t see anybody else who is as strong of a contender as me. I know there are guys like Sam-A and stuff, but they’ve had their chance and lost."

Barboza will challenge two-sport king Prajanchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza ready to seize the moment against Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28: "Show the world what I can do"

Top English Muay Thai fighter Ellis Badr Barboza can't wait for his time to step into the ONE Championship ring this weekend for his first crack at the ONE world title.

He faces Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the Muay Thai belt at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video, and he's confident he can get the job done against the veteran.

Barboza told ONE Championship:

"Now it’s my time to show the world what I can do. Maybe people don’t think I’m ready, but they’ll be shocked by this fight. I know my skills. I know my level. I have the hunger and the ambition to strike when it counts most."

