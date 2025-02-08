ONE Fight Night 28 results and recap: Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza

In the ONE Fight Night 28 main event, two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok set to defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship against British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza.

Round 1: Barboza comes out swinging early, trying to walk down Prajanchai and land with the jab. Barboza throws a couple of front kicks to the body and Prajanchai fires right back with a lightning-fast calf kick. Both fighters are trading low kicks back and forth as Barboza is still trying to land the jab. Barboza lands a combination and follows it up with a straight kick. Prajanchai lands a right hand and a low kick.

With 10 seconds to go, things start popping off between the two, and referee Olivier Coste has to step in and pull them apart at the end of the round.

Round 2: Prajanchai doubles up on the jab and puts a right hand behind it. Barboza goes back to the lead leg attack. Prajanchai throws a three-punch combination, but it can’t break through Barboza’s guard. In close, Prajanchai starts busting up Barboza with some slick elbows that has the Brit busted open on the left side of his face.

Prajanchai starts to ramp up the aggression as we hit the 30-second mark of the second round. Prajanchai is looking very confident as he continues to mangle Barboza’s face with a bevy of brutal strikes through the end of the round.

Round 3: Barboza opens the round with a left, but Prajanchai immediately makes him pay with an inside elbow followed by a combination of strikes in close. Prajanchai connects with another elbow up the middle. So far, Barboza is eating everything Prajanchai has thrown at him, including another barrage of strikes punctuated by a right hook that connected clean.

Prajanchai lands an uppercut as Barboza goes back to the leg kicks. Prajanchai comes straight in with an elbow up the middle followed by a knee to the midsection just before the bell.

Round 4: The penultimate round starts with an inadvertent low blow from Prajanchai that brings a brief pause to the bout. After a few moments, the fight resumes, and both fighters meet in the middle of the ring. Prajanchai doubles up on the jab as Barboza looks to land a right hand over the top. Prajanchai is doing a little bit of taunting, gesturing to a nasty cut above Barboza’s left eyelid.

Prajanchai appears to have brought the cut to the attention of the referee, who immediately calls for time to have the ringside physicians take a look. It didn’t take long for the doctor to determine that Barboza was in no condition to continue fighting. As a result, the bout was called off.

ONE Fight Night 28 - Prajancha vs. Ellis Badr Barboza Official Result

Prajanchai picks up his 344th career win and extends his winning streak under the ONE Championship banner to six. More importantly, the Thai superstar retains his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, solidifying his status as a two-sport king.

As a result of his dominant performance, Prajanchai bagged another not one, but two $50,000 bonuses from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his clinical beatdown of Ellis Badr Barboza inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

As far as what comes next, Prajanchai is more than prepared to defend both his ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts against whoever the promotion chooses to put in front of him.

Official Result: Prajanchai defeated Ellis Badr Barboza via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:55 of round four (ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship)

