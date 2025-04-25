“He's very skilled and he's very dangerous” - Kongthoranee admits he was a bit intimidated by Nong-O’s iconic credentials

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai admits he was caught off guard when reviewing Nong-O Hama's legendary pedigree. A former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O, is one of the most decorated fighters in the history of 'the art of eight limbs'.
Kongthoranee shocked the world when he defeated Nong-O earlier this year via a close split decision. But beating the legend again in a rematch should prove to be even tougher.
Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kongthoranee talked about Nong-O and how he reacted before fighting him the first time.
The Sor Sommai representative said:
"I wouldn't say exactly starstruck, but I feel like I had a good feeling when I got to meet him, because, like, he's such a legend, and he's someone that, if you hear his name, you already know about his reputation, that he's a great fighter. He's very skilled and he's very dangerous."
Needless to say, Kongthoranee and Nong-O are ready to prove who is the better fighter at this stage in their careers, and the 28-year-old is confident he will emerge victorious again.
Fans won't have to wait long to see these two go to war in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama redo epic battle at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is set to square off with Nong-O Hama in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
