“I trained more on power” - Nong-O making sure he has the necessary tools to finish Kongthoranee in high-stakes rematch

Legendary Thai fighter and former undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama believes he can redeem himself in his upcoming rematch with young star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The 38-year-old Nong-O lost a close three-round split decision to Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 earlier this year, after he had made a shift to the flyweight division.

But this time, Nong-O says he is coming for vengeance.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Nong-O talked about his preparations leading up to the Kongthoranee rematch.

The Hama Muay Thai representative said:

"So for this fight, I trained more on power because my kicks and punches are fast enough already. I think last fight, my power is already strong, so for this fight I wanted to further develop my power."

Not only does Nong-O feel like he can beat Kongthoranee, he also believes he will finish his young contemporary.

The former bantamweight Muay Thai king says his power and strategic adjustments will help him author a definitive finish time time around in their upcoming showdown.

Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai run it back at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama is set to run it back with young adversary Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a highly anticipated rematch.

The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

