WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O chalks his most iconic KO in brutal leg-breaking finish of Liam Harrison in Singapore

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama owns many knockout finishes in his legendary career. Still, only a handful of them can compare to the sheer devastation he produced in August 2022 against United Kingdom icon Liam Harrison.

Eyeing a sixth defense of the 145-pound Muay Thai crown, Nong-O went toe-to-toe with 'Hitman' in a legend-versus-legend matchup that ended with about 50 seconds left in the first round.

In an Instagram video shared by the promotion, the Thai great landed a kick to the back of Harrison's knee that left the challenger unable to stand up, allowing Nong-O to retain the gold via TKO.

Many fans wondered whether the Bad Company product had suffered an injury due to the kicks. He cleared the air in a March 2023 interview with The MMA Superfan, where he revealed that he did suffer some torn ligaments in his knee.

As for Nong-O, he would successfully defend the gold one more time in January 2023 before losing it in a shocking first-round knockout to ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in April of that year.

Nong-O reflects on upset to Kongthoranee in February

Nong-O's maiden outing as a ONE flyweight Muay Thai athlete ended in a split-decision defeat to rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai this past February.

Ahead of their rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 38-year-old superstar opened up on what went wrong in their first meeting in an interview with the promotion.

He said:

"I hadn't competed in this division in a long time, so I was worried that I might run out of gas in the final rounds [when we first fought]."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

