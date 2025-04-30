"Helpless arrogance" - Fans feel martial arts euphoria watching Thai legend Nong-O Hama exact revenge on Russian foe

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama does not tolerate any show of disrespect towards him. He made Alaverdi Ramazanov pay a hefty price for his transgressions in their supercharged January 2023 world title bout.
During the pre-event face-offs, 'Babyface Killer' tried to punk the then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion by doing a finger gun taunt right in the Thai icon's face.
For his troubles, Nong-O rewarded him with a third-round knockout. As Ramazanov was being attended to on the canvas, the 38-year-old did a machine gun celebration plus a double-tap gesture for good measure.
Watch the highlights of the beatdown below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Nong-O responding in kind to Ramazanov's lack of sportsmanship after handling business was well-received by fans in the comments section, who wrote:
"Very satisfied to see the helpless arrogance 🔥😂"
"Liver punch!"
"The bad boy /vs the good boy... well done👍✅"
"The taunting guy needs to find a different profession. The only thing he did is to fire up mentally the other guy. Respect."
Nong-O outlines his game plan for upcoming firefight
Nong-O has a bone to pick with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai after the latter spoiled his ONE flyweight Muay Thai debut with a split decision defeat in February.
Ahead of their show-closing rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, the Evolve MMA affiliate spoke with ONE to shed light on his strategy.
He said:
"To fight with him, I have to focus on heavy blows and defending myself well. Don't trade with him. If I block well enough, he can't do anything to me."
ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.