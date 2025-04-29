Nong-O shares blueprint for ONE Fight Night 31 sequel vs Kongthoranee: “Focus on heavy blows and defending”

Nong-O Hama plans to lean on his defense and knockout power to even the series against Kongthoranee. In February, the former eight-time ONE world champion surrendered a closely contested split decision to Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28.

Now, the two will run it back in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle when ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring, Nong-O offered some insight into his game plan to ensure that this time, his hand gets raised. He said:

"To fight with him, I have to focus on heavy blows and defending myself well. Don't trade with him. If I block well enough, he can't do anything to me."

Aside from avenging his last loss on martial arts' biggest global stage, Nong-O goes into his second fight of 2025 determined to snap a two-fight losing skid. Of course, that'll be easier said than done against the streaking Kongthoranee.

Nong-O eyes ONE world title opportunity with a win over Kongthoranee

Since making his ONE Championship debut two years ago, Kongthoranee has amassed an impressive 11-2 record. Currently, he sits on a three-fight win streak with big victories over Tagir Khalilov, Nakrob Fairtex, and, of course, Nong-O.

With how dominant Kongthoranee has looked in recent years, Nong-O believes that a strong showing against the 28-year-old Thai sensation will put him in a prime position for a shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship. He added:

"I hope that if I can win impressively in this fight, I will have a shot for gold in the next fight."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

