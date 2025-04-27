Nong-O compares Kongthoranee to Scottish slugger Nico Carrillo: “He was really powerful”

Nong-O thinks Kongthoranee packs some power, but it doesn't compare to fighters like Scottish slugger Nico Carrillo. After coming up short on two of the three judges' scorecards in February, Nong-O and Kongthoranee will run it back on Friday, May 2, when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a loaded ONE Fight Night 31 card.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Having already gone three rounds with Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28, Nong-O feels he has some solid insight into his fellow Thai's skill set.

Offering some insight into Kongthoranee's power, Nong-O insisted that while he is young and tough, he doesn't quite have the same punching power as his previous opponents. Specifically, 'The King of the North.'

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Nong-O told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Yeah he was young and strong, but he’s a little bit slower than me. He has power, but it’s not the same as the other ones I’ve fought before like Nico. I fought Nico before, and he was really powerful."

Ad

Nong-O has to snap Kongthoranee's unbeaten streak to climb back into win column

When Nong-O steps inside the ring this Friday night, he will look to snap a two-fight losing skid, including his somewhat controversial split-decision loss against Kongthoranee, few months back.

Meanwhile, Kongthoranee goes into ONE Fight Night 31 riding an impressive three-fight win streak, including wins over Tagir Khalilov, Nakrob Fairtex, and Nong-O.

Ad

Overall, Kongthoranee is 11-2 under the ONE banner with his only loss in the last two years coming against reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek.

Ad

Will Kongthoranee keep his streak alive and go two-up on Nong-O, or will the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder climb back into the win column and even the series?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.