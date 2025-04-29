Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex shares the advantages and pitfalls of having a large social media following 

While Stamp Fairtex acknowledges the importance of connecting with her fans through media, she also sees it as a double-edged sword.

The reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion is indeed one of the most beloved athletes in the home of martial arts, with her global following growing by the day.

Stamp is truly a ray of sunshine since her light-hearted and inspirational posts bring good vibes to her loving fans. However, the 27-year-old fan-favorite admitted that even she is not safe from trolls and critics who use the platform to instigate hateful comments.

The Fairtex Training Center superstar told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“Social media has both advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that it makes us more popular, but the disadvantage is that some trolls just come for trash talk and to criticize us, which we have to let go of and not pay attention to.”

Despite receiving unpleasant comments at times, Stamp Fairtex still sees the good in using social media to further establish her brand.

The promotion's first-ever three-sport world champion has also used it to update her fans about her road to full recovery after her knee injury.

Stamp will look to unify the atomweight MMA world titles at ONE 173: Denver, where she'll take on interim queen Denice Zamboanga on August 1 at the Ball Arena.

Demetrious Johnson praises Stamp Fairtex for getting her college degree

Apart from growing her brand online, Stamp Fairtex is also creating other opportunities for herself outside of fighting.

Among those is returning to school and getting her degree in Digital Marketing, which she proudly shared during a guest appearance on Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast on YouTube.

The retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion congratulated Stamp and commended her decision. 'DJ' said:

"You’ve been fighting for a very, very long time, you just recently suffered an injury… It’s so great that you have your education because then if you want to go back to school to teach, you have all the credentials, right, you got it done."

