Stamp Fairtex says no one close to her ‘expected’ her to return to fighting as a teen: “I just wanted to do it”

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex nearly stopped her martial arts journey permanently. She, however, finally found her way back to it even if those close to her did not expect her to.
The Fairtex Training Center standout talked about in an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in his Mighty podcast, highlighting how she took a break of at least six years from doing martial arts before returning and never looking back from there.
"No one really expected me to come back and fight again. I just wanted to do it because I wanted to cut weight."
Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 5:58:
Since returning and committing to taking her journey further, Stamp achieved considerable success, particularly in ONE Championship, her home for the last seven years.
She used to hold both the promotion's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles simultaneously. Now, she is the reigning atomweight MMA world champion, becoming the first and only three-sport ONE title holder.
Stamp is set to make her return to action on Aug. 1 at ONE 173: Denver, where she will defend the atomweight MMA belt in a unification bout against interim world champion Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.
Stamp says there is an abundance of topnotch female fighters in Thailand
Stamp Fairtex has had a lot of success in doing martial arts. She said though that a lot of female fighters could still follow in her footsteps in Thailand provided they receive the kind of opportunity she has been given.
She moved to highlight in the same interview on the Mighty podcast, saying:
"Me? No. I think a lot of fighters just don’t have the opportunity to come up. But everyone is good."
In ONE Championship, Stamp has compiled a 14-4 record since making her promotional debut in October 2018.
A knee injury, though, kept her out of competition for the entire of 2024 but is set to make her long-awaited return later this year.