"Two lions" - Fans are all in for world title unification bout between close friends Stamp Fairtex, Denice Zamboanga in Denver

The undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion will be crowned between reigning queen Stamp Fairtex and interim world titleholder Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, fans cannot wait to see them clash.

ONE Championship shared the graphic for the much-anticipated unification bout between the longtime friends on Instagram, with the following caption:

"Mile High MADNESS ⛰️ We're back in Denver at Ball Arena on August 1 for ONE 173, featuring the massive ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Title unification fight between Stamp and Denice Zamboanga!"

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their excitement about the winner-takes-all matchup, writing:

"Two lions @denicezamboanga @stamp_fairtex for one Forest @onechampionship 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Yesssssss !!! Stamp for the CHAMP !!!"

"Save the date, Stamp is back 🔥🔥"

"This gonna be fun to watch! ❤️"

"This wiiiiillll definitely a very gooooood one.... Omg!!! I love them both especially Stamp but now, I will stick with my kababayan. GOOOOO Denice!!!!!"

"Finally its happening 🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Aside from the stakes involved, the excitement is warranted since 'The Menace' was supposed to challenge Stamp for the gold last June at ONE 167. However, the Fairtex Training Center product tore the meniscus in her left knee during training camp, which forced her off the card.

Denice Zamboanga hopes to bring honor to the Philippines at ONE 173

After becoming the first-ever Filipina MMA world champion by capturing the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship with a TKO of Alyona Rassohyna this past January, Denice Zamboanga hopes to give the Philippines even more reason to be proud of her come ONE 173.

The T-Rex MMA Training Center affiliate recently told ONE:

"Representing my country on such a grand stage fills me with immense pride. I am ready to give my all and bring honor to our nation."

