"Ready to give my all" - Denice Zamboanga pumped for world title unification war vs Stamp at ONE 173: Denver

At ONE 173: Denver, Denice Zamboanga and close friend Stamp Fairtex meet to unify the atomweight MMA crown on Friday, Aug. 1.

'The Menace' and the three-sport queen put their friendship aside when the promotion's highly awaited return to North America gets underway in the Ball Arena.

Shortly after the bout was announced, the ONE interim atomweight world champion told the promotion:

"Representing my country on such a grand stage fills me with immense pride. I am ready to give my all and bring honor to our nation."

Zamboanga created history in her last outing when she outclassed Alyona Rassohyna on her way to a second-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January.

Her fourth successive triumph made her the ONE interim women's atomweight world champion and earned her a US$50,000 performance bonus.

She'll look to swap her provisional strap for the divisional strap in Ball Arena next.

More fights will be added to ONE 173: Denver in the coming weeks.

More fights will be added to ONE 173: Denver in the coming weeks.

Before ONE 173: Denver steals the spotlight, the promotion returns to Japan with blockbuster ONE 172

Before their third on-ground event in the United States, the world's largest martial arts organization returns to the "Land of the Rising Sun" with ONE 172.

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon do battle in a five-round flyweight kickboxing joust in the main event.

In addition, five world title contests look to thrill the audience in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

