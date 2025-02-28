“Gotta go the distance” - Denis Puric says tough Rodtang and Takeru likely to reach the final bell

Denis Puric expects Takeru vs. Rodtang to go the distance.

After years of dreaming and debating, fight fans will finally get the clash they've been asking for when ONE Championship heads to the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see the two pound-for-pound greats square off in a flyweight kickboxing superfight that is sure to have fans around the world on the edge of their seat.

Having already shared the Circle with Rodtang, Puric offered his thoughts on how things will play out between the two combat sports titans in The Land of the Rising Sun.

"I just gotta go the distance," Puric told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "Takeru's durable man, and so is Rodtang. You've seen that with with Superlek, right? The guy chewed up his leg. I've never seen a leg like that in my life, never, ever! And he broke his knee in two places right? And that's a hard injury to come back from."

Chatri Sityodtong sees things ending early between Rodtang and Takeru

While Puric sees Rodtang and Takeru going to the scorecards after five hard rounds, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong doesn't see it that way.

"Two of the pound-for-pound greatest strikers on the planet going head-to-head," Sityodtong said during the ONE 171: Qatar broadcast. "Somebody’s going to get knocked out in Saitama next month. 100 percent."

Rodtang goes into ONE 172 with back-to-back wins against Denis Puric and Jacob Smith.

Thus far, 'The Iron Man' is 13-1 in Muay Thai action and undefeated in kickboxing bouts under the ONE banner—his only loss coming against Superlek in 2023's Muay Thai Fight of the Year.

Meanwhile, Takeru is coming off a huge come-from-behind knockout over Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September.

Who rises to the occasion and walks away the winner in one of the most anticipated fights in ONE history?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

