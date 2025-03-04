"Can't wait to put on a show for them again" - Stamp Fairtex ready to entertain in Denver return vs. Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173

Stamp Fairtex makes her long-awaited return to the grandest stage of martial arts inside the very city, where she booked a ticket to her first shot at a MMA world title.

Ad

In her last outing at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, the three-sport superstar delivered one of her finest finishes to date against American star Alyse Anderson.

She penalized her foe with her stand-up tools before putting the exclamation mark on her performance with a body kick that earned her a second-round knockout.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While that finish was impressive, what made her North American debut more memorable was the amount of love and support she received from the American faithful as she danced her way into the circle.

Reflecting on that moment as she gets battle-ready for her ONE atomweight MMA world title unification war against interim queen Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 in the Ball Arena, Stamp told ONE Championship:

"I was blown away by the support I received from all of my U.S. fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can't wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173."

Ad

Just four months after the promotion opened its account in North America, Stamp bagged the vacant atomweight MMA world title with a wicked finish of Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate was scheduled to feature at ONE 168: Denver last year, but an injury during camp forced her onto the sidelines for a lengthy spell.

Thankfully for the 27-year-old, she has a golden opportunity to reintroduce herself to her American fans when ONE 173: Denver gets underway live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1.

Ad

Ad

Denice Zamboanga beyond hyped to tango alongside Stamp at ONE 173

Denice Zamboanga, who will look to swap her interim belt when she challenges Stamp Fairtex, had this to say on the opportunity to feature on the organization's third on-ground event in the region.

'The Menace' told ONE Championship:

“This upcoming fight against Stamp Fairtex in the United States is a dream come true for me. It’s not just a personal milestone but a significant moment for the Philippines."

Ad

Zamboanga earned the interim crown off an impressive second-round TKO of Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January. She heads into 'The Mile High City' on a four-match win streak.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more fight announcements for ONE 173: Denver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.