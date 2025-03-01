“A significant moment for the Philippines” - Denice Zamboanga hyped for monumental unification bout vs Stamp Fairtex in Denver

Denice Zamboanga will enter the biggest fight of her career while carrying the hope of an entire nation on her broad shoulders.

Ad

The interim atomweight MMA world champion will look to become the undisputed queen of the division in the promotion's return to the United States at ONE 173: Denver.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently announced its next massive event at 'The Mile High City' on Aug. 1, featuring the highly-awaited world title unification bout between Zamboanga and atomweight MMA world titleholder Stamp Fairtex.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After becoming the Philippines' first-ever female MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga wants to make more history by shaking off the interim tag and officially beginning her reign.

'The Menace' also explained the magnitude of this showdown for her entire country in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“This upcoming fight against Stamp Fairtex in the United States is a dream come true for me. It’s not just a personal milestone but a significant moment for the Philippines."

Ad

American fans certainly adore Stamp after putting on a show in the promotion's United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 back in 2023. Now, it's time for Zamboanga to introduce herself and showcase her immense talents on US soil inside the Ball Arena.

Denice Zamboanga eager to continue putting the Philippines' MMA scene on the map

Filipino fans were bursting with pride after Joshua Pacio unified the strawweight MMA world titles against rival Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar last month.

Ad

Now, it's Denice Zamboanga's turn to do the same and show the world the talent and heart of warriors from the Philippines.

Ad

The 28-year-old superstar told ONE:

"Representing my country on such a grand stage fills me with immense pride. I am ready to give my all and bring honor to our nation."

Follow this link for the exclusive ONE 173: Denver Pre-Sale Registration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.